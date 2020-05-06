The #StayHomeFilmChallenge Top Five, With Guest Judge Nas Daily

You all are a creative bunch. We put out the #StayHomeFilmChallenge and you all blew us out of the water. The rules were simple—make a 60-second film in any genre from the safety of your own home. We were flooded with amazing entries. And, frankly, we had a hard time choosing our favorites. Which is why we asked Nas Daily—the reigning king of the 60-second film—to be the judge. He joins Great Big Story producer Austin Brown (remotely, of course) to watch a few of our faves.