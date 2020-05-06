The #StayHomeFilmChallenge Top Five, With Guest Judge Nas Daily

2.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
3.#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
4.#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers
5.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
6.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
7.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
8.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
9.Building the World’s Largest Telescope
10.Countertenor John Holiday Sings the Highest of High Notes
11.China’s City of Canals
12.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
13.Dumbfoundead’s Not Waiting for the Mic
14.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
15.The Comic Book Store Championing Diversity
16.There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
17.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
18.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
19.Tagging Germany With Love
20.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
21.One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
22.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
23.The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution
24.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
25.Inside New York’s Only Bird Rehab Center
You all are a creative bunch. We put out the #StayHomeFilmChallenge and you all blew us out of the water. The rules were simple—make a 60-second film in any genre from the safety of your own home. We were flooded with amazing entries. And, frankly, we had a hard time choosing our favorites. Which is why we asked Nas Daily—the reigning king of the 60-second film—to be the judge. He joins Great Big Story producer Austin Brown (remotely, of course) to watch a few of our faves.
3 videos | 12 min
6 videos | 16 min
2 videos | 6 min
2 videos | 9 min