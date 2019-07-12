Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases

2.The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
3.How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
4.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
5.The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
6.When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
7.Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
8.Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
9.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
10.Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
11.A Record-Breaking Collection
12.Reading and Rollin’
13.Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
14.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
15.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
16.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
17.The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
18.The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
19.Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
20.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
21.Living la Vida Lucha: A Bronx Tale
22.Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
23.Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
24.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
25.Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
26.When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
With large expanses of sweeping sand dunes, Lençóis Maranhenses might appear to be your average desert. But for six months of the year, crystal blue lagoons turn the arid region into a cool summer hot spot. Located in the Brazilian state of Maranhão, the national park is inundated with rainstorms from January to June of every year. The rainwater that collects between the sand dunes paints a stunning landscape covered in thousands of crystal clear lagoons.
This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Toyota RAV4.
Lagunas entre dunas: un paisaje alucinante en Brasil
Con sus grandes extensiones de dunas, Lençóis Maranhenses podría aparentar ser un desierto promedio. Pero durante seis meses del año las lagunas de agua cristalina transforman la región árida en un lugar fresco para veranear. Situado en el estado brasileño de Maranhao, cada año entre enero y junio el parque nacional se inunda por tormentas. El agua que se acumula entre las dunas dibuja un impresionante paisaje cubierto por miles de lagunas cristalinas.
Esta Great Big Historia fue realizada con la colaboración de Toyota RAV4.
Location
BrazilFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
9 videos | 23 min
10 videos | 26 min
3 videos | 7 min