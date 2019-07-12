Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases

With large expanses of sweeping sand dunes, Lençóis Maranhenses might appear to be your average desert. But for six months of the year, crystal blue lagoons turn the arid region into a cool summer hot spot. Located in the Brazilian state of Maranhão, the national park is inundated with rainstorms from January to June of every year. The rainwater that collects between the sand dunes paints a stunning landscape covered in thousands of crystal clear lagoons.



This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Toyota RAV4.



Lagunas entre dunas: un paisaje alucinante en Brasil



Con sus grandes extensiones de dunas, Lençóis Maranhenses podría aparentar ser un desierto promedio. Pero durante seis meses del año las lagunas de agua cristalina transforman la región árida en un lugar fresco para veranear. Situado en el estado brasileño de Maranhao, cada año entre enero y junio el parque nacional se inunda por tormentas. El agua que se acumula entre las dunas dibuja un impresionante paisaje cubierto por miles de lagunas cristalinas.



Esta Great Big Historia fue realizada con la colaboración de Toyota RAV4.