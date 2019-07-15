Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants

There are people who dismiss dandelions and cattails as common weeds. Tama Matsuoka Wong sees them as fine cuisine. She is a forager, and she hunts for edible plants in the woods. It isn’t just a hobby. Wong, a former corporate lawyer, supplies some of New York City’s top restaurants—including Daniel, Gramercy Tavern and Cosme—with weeds they use to create delicious dishes. Come along as we go foraging and on a delivery run with Wong.



