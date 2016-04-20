Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing

2.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
3.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
4.Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
5.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
6.Cows Dig Jazz
7.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
8.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
9.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
10.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
11.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
12.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
13.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
14.The Valley of 2,000 Temples
15.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
16.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
17.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
18.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
19.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
20.An Underwater City for the Dead
21.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
22.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
23.Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
24.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
25.Subterranean Secrets: Liverpool's Mysterious Williamson Tunnels
More than five million people die every year from pollution-related illnesses, and nearly 10,000 of those deaths occur in London. But Romain LaCombe has made it his mission to change that. To do so, LaCombe—the London-based CEO of Plume Labs—has designed a system to help us understand more about the air we breathe. And he did it in the most unconventional way imaginable: using pigeons ... with tiny backpacks. This is a mission for the pigeon air patrol.
For full episodes of 'That's Amazing,' our collaboration with The Weather Channel, check out our playlist.
Location
London, UKFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
28 videos | 59 min
3 videos | 7 min
2 videos | 8 min