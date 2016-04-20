GBSLogoWithName
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing

More than five million people die every year from pollution-related illnesses, and nearly 10,000 of those deaths occur in London. But Romain LaCombe has made it his mission to change that. To do so, LaCombe—the London-based CEO of Plume Labs—has designed a system to help us understand more about the air we breathe. And he did it in the most unconventional way imaginable: using pigeons ... with tiny backpacks. This is a mission for the pigeon air patrol.

For full episodes of 'That's Amazing,' our collaboration with The Weather Channel, check out our playlist.

Profiles
Nature

Location

London, UK

Full Map
