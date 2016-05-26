GBSLogoWithName
Video
Chasing Tornadoes with a Storm Junkie

Meteorologist and professional storm chaser Tony Laubach spends much of his time on the road, stalking mother nature's most awe-inspiring and devastating weather phenomenon: tornadoes. Buckle up and ride shotgun as Tony hits the highways of Kansas to track ‘em down.

Nature

Location

Tornado Alley, USA

