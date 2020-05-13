Quantcast
How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy

Rooftops on homes across Australia are covered with solar panels. More and more households have been installing them the past 15 years, generating their own low-cost, clean electricity. Dr. Jemma Green is further empowering people as the co-founder and chairman of Power Ledger. The Perth-based technology company has created a peer-to-peer trading platform that allows neighbors to sell excess electricity when they have it and buy more electricity when they need it. They can even donate energy to local community groups and schools. Here’s how it works.

Tech & Science

Location

Perth, Australia

