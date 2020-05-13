How Households in Australia Are Trading Solar Energy

2.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
3.How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
4.Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
5.These Aussies Live In A Town Underground
6.Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
7.How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
8.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
9.The Grandmas Leading Africa’s Solar Revolution
10.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
11.Battle of the Boxes
12.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
13.Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
14.Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
15.This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
16.This Stick Insect Came Back from the Dead
17.Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football
18.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
19.The Adorable Long-Tailed Chinchilla Fights to Survive
20.She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
21.This 15-Year-Old Beat a Rare Disease to Become a Competitive Cyclist
22.Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
23.Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
24.Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
25.Meet the Helpers Rising Up During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Rooftops on homes across Australia are covered with solar panels. More and more households have been installing them the past 15 years, generating their own low-cost, clean electricity. Dr. Jemma Green is further empowering people as the co-founder and chairman of Power Ledger. The Perth-based technology company has created a peer-to-peer trading platform that allows neighbors to sell excess electricity when they have it and buy more electricity when they need it. They can even donate energy to local community groups and schools. Here’s how it works.
