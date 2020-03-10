Quantcast
Video
The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others

When Nyla Rose started transitioning in 2007, she wasn’t sure if she would continue to be accepted in the wrestling world. Today, Rose is a member of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league’s active women’s roster. She’s also the first openly trans wrestler signed to a major promotion—she kicked off 2020 by winning the AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose, who goes by the name Native Beast in the ring, shows us some of her trademark moves.

