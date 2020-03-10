The Transgender Wrestling Champion Breaking Barriers for Herself and Others

2.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
3.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
4.Transitioning to Freedom
5.Transitioning as a Family
6.This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
7.Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
8.Living la Vida Lucha: A Bronx Tale
9.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
10.This Female Wrestler Is Redefining Strong
11.Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
12.Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
13.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
14.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
15.Creating a Supercar from Scratch
16.The Legendary Voice Behind Movie Trailers
17.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
18.No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
19.This Uncrackable Code Is Puzzling the CIA
20.How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
21.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
22.After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
23.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
24.Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
25.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
When Nyla Rose started transitioning in 2007, she wasn’t sure if she would continue to be accepted in the wrestling world. Today, Rose is a member of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) league’s active women’s roster. She’s also the first openly trans wrestler signed to a major promotion—she kicked off 2020 by winning the AEW Women’s World Championship. Rose, who goes by the name Native Beast in the ring, shows us some of her trademark moves.
