How a Trash Monster Keeps Baltimore Harbor Clean

Mr. Trash is a googly-eyed, environmentally-friendly monster eating trash in Baltimore Harbor. And, boy, has he got a big appetite. Mr. Trash has pulled an astonishing 250 tons of floating styrofoam containers, plastic bottles and bags from the waterway every year since 2014. John Kellett, the inventor of the waterwheel-powered trash removal machine, shows us how the insatiable Mr. Trash works. And Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, explains how the device became a local celebrity and social media influencer.

