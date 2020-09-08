How a Trash Monster Keeps Baltimore Harbor Clean

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River
2:34

2.How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River

3.
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
2:24

3.How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile

4.
Voguing For A Cause
1:98

4.Voguing For A Cause

5.
An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
6:20

5.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men

6.
Finding Freedom in the Swamp
3:54

6.Finding Freedom in the Swamp

7.
This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
1:27

7.This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge

8.
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
26:48

8.One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash

9.
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
3:43

9.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing

10.
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
7:58

10.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change

11.
The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
2:07

11.The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet

12.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

12.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

13.
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
2:42

13.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes

14.
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
1:06

14.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker

15.
Bodybuilding at 80
2:45

15.Bodybuilding at 80

16.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

16.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

17.
Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
2:05

17.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate

18.
The Tiny Fox Making a Bold Comeback
1:27

18.The Tiny Fox Making a Bold Comeback

19.
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
1:46

19.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy

20.
A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
1:16

20.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home

21.
The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
1:19

21.The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails

22.
The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation
1:21

22.The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation

23.
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
3:15

23.Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea

24.
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
3:01

24.Protecting Endangered Vegetables

25.
The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
3:17

25.The Keeper of the Ghost Trees

How a Trash Monster Keeps Baltimore Harbor Clean

Mr. Trash is a googly-eyed, environmentally-friendly monster eating trash in Baltimore Harbor. And, boy, has he got a big appetite. Mr. Trash has pulled an astonishing 250 tons of floating styrofoam containers, plastic bottles and bags from the waterway every year since 2014. John Kellett, the inventor of the waterwheel-powered trash removal machine, shows us how the insatiable Mr. Trash works. And Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, explains how the device became a local celebrity and social media influencer.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE.

Location

Baltimore, Maryland

Full Map
Up Next
How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River
Up Next
2:34
How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
2:24
How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
Up Next
1:98
Voguing For A Cause
Up Next
6:20
An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
Up Next
3:54
Finding Freedom in the Swamp
Up Next
1:27
This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
Up Next
26:48
One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
7:58
Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
Up Next
2:07
The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:06
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
2:45
Bodybuilding at 80
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:05
Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
Up Next
1:27
The Tiny Fox Making a Bold Comeback
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
1:16
A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
Up Next
1:19
The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
Up Next
1:21
The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation
Up Next
3:15
Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
3:17
The Keeper of the Ghost Trees

Related Stories

Up Next
2:46
For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
Up Next
2:50
The Future of Farming Is Underwater
Up Next
2:08
The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
Up Next
1:08
A Tiny Tortoise That Needs a Big Hand: The Spider Tortoise
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
2:53
These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
Up Next
1:10
The Largest of the Toucans Has an EPIC Bill
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bee
Up Next
2:44
The Beekeeper Making Electronic Music With Bees
Up Next
1:13
The Louisiana Pine Snake Slithers For Survival
Up Next
35:32
A Conversation With Two Sustainability Champions
Up Next
1:19
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
Up Next
3:04
Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
1:15
Crawling The Canopy For Survival With The Red Panda
Up Next
2:23
This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits
Up Next
6:18
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
Up Next
1:08
The Majesty of Africa’s Largest Owl
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
8:23
Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray
Up Next
1:26
The Floating Forests of India

Recommended Playlists

Jaguar

Project Planet

2 videos | 7 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

15 videos | 45 min

New York State of Mind

40 videos | 100 min

Dave’s Producer Picks

4 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.