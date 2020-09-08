How a Trash Monster Keeps Baltimore Harbor Clean

2.How Recycling Flowers Can Save India’s Sacred River
3.How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile
4.Voguing For A Cause
5.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
6.Finding Freedom in the Swamp
7.This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
8.One Filmmaker’s Quest to Clean a River of Trash
9.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
10.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
11.The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
12.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
13.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
14.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
15.Bodybuilding at 80
16.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
17.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
18.The Tiny Fox Making a Bold Comeback
19.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
20.A Disappearing Lemur Fights For Home
21.The Tough-Skinned Tamandua Is Hard As Nails
22.The Ring-Tailed Lemur Fights Off Deforestation
23.Removing the Ghosts of Hurricane Maria from Puerto Rico’s Sea
24.Protecting Endangered Vegetables
25.The Keeper of the Ghost Trees
Mr. Trash is a googly-eyed, environmentally-friendly monster eating trash in Baltimore Harbor. And, boy, has he got a big appetite. Mr. Trash has pulled an astonishing 250 tons of floating styrofoam containers, plastic bottles and bags from the waterway every year since 2014. John Kellett, the inventor of the waterwheel-powered trash removal machine, shows us how the insatiable Mr. Trash works. And Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, explains how the device became a local celebrity and social media influencer.
This Great Big Story was made possible by the All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE.
Location
Baltimore, MarylandFull Map
2 videos | 7 min
15 videos | 45 min
40 videos | 100 min
4 videos | 13 min