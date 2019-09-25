GBSLogoWithName
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding

branded

Travel can be so rewarding. It’s the ultimate way to learn about different cultures and meet new people. How can you make sure you get the most out of your next trip? Pico Iyer, who has been writing about travel since 1986, has lots of great advice to share. Join the thoughtful globetrotter in Singapore to learn why the best way to get around many destinations is on foot, the benefits of being an observant traveler and the value of reflection.

This Great Big Story is by Raffles.

Location

Raffles Hotel, Singapore

