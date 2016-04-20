The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing

About one-third of the United States is covered in forests, but in places like Colorado, those forests are in danger. There's fire, pest infestations, and global warming to contend with—fortunately, there's hope. In Nebraska. Yes, at the Charles Bessey Tree Nursery in Halsey, Nebraska, biologist Richard Gilbert is on a mission to preserve and repopulate national forests in the Rockies. When disaster strikes, Gilbert's seasonal labors in raising trees for the repopulating mission go to good use.

