Video
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner

A few drops of cow blood in your juicy, rare steak? Sure. A kitchen that looks like a murder scene? "Absolutely," says chef Alex Stupak. Check out gourmet's goriest new trend.

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map
