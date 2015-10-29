Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner

2.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
3.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
4.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
5.Why the San Nicolas Cookie Is Legendary in the Philippines
6.Trying China’s Century Egg, a 500-Year-Old Delicacy
7.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
8.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
9.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
10.In Japan, a Chef Makes Creative Cuisine from Organ Meat
11.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
12.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
13.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
14.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
15.Sowing Seeds of Sustainability With Kid Chefs
16.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
17.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
18.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
19.San Francisco’s Tinker Kitchen Brings People Together to Play With Food
20.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
21.For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
22.The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
23.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
24.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
25.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
A few drops of cow blood in your juicy, rare steak? Sure. A kitchen that looks like a murder scene? "Absolutely," says chef Alex Stupak. Check out gourmet's goriest new trend.
