This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

2.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

3.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

3.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

4.
Coffee in Turkey
1:00

4.Coffee in Turkey

5.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

5.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

6.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

6.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

7.
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
2:38

7.Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker

8.
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
3:36

8.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods

9.
How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
4:40

9.How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time

10.
Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
3:21

10.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy

11.
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
4:40

11.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico

12.
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
2:57

12.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper

13.
Oaxaca: Tlayudas
1:00

13.Oaxaca: Tlayudas

14.
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
2:51

14.The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World

15.
Oaxaca: Memelas
1:00

15.Oaxaca: Memelas

16.
Oaxaca: Tejate
1:00

16.Oaxaca: Tejate

17.
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
2:55

17.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand

18.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

18.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

19.
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
1:52

19.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand

20.
Taco, Meet Shawarma
2:42

20.Taco, Meet Shawarma

21.
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
1:33

21.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City

22.
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
1:30

22.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island

23.
Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
1:19

23.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone

24.
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
2:13

24.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves

25.
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
3:33

25.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting

This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

Ah, the classic Thanksgiving spread: stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and a glistening Tofurky ... wait, Tofurky?? That’s right, for many vegetarians, Tofurky has become a new holiday staple. But this turkey substitute didn’t just arrive overnight. It took vegetarian Seth Tibbott and his friend Hans years to get the recipe just right. Here’s how the Tofurky got invited to Thanksgiving dinner.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins
Up Next
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
coffee, Turkey, Turkish, roaster, strong, dark, drink coffee
Up Next
1:00
Coffee in Turkey
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
2:38
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
4:40
How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
Up Next
3:21
Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
Up Next
4:40
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
Up Next
2:57
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tlayudas
Up Next
2:51
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Memelas
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tejate
Up Next
2:55
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
1:30
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
Up Next
1:19
Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
3:33
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting

Related Stories

Up Next
1:00
Miami: Matcha Pastelito
Fan Zheng’an learned the ancient art of shadow puppetry as a child. He’s still at it nearly 70 years later.
Up Next
3:05
Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
Up Next
2:58
The Swiss Art of Papercutting
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
1:48
This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy
Up Next
3:15
Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
Up Next
2:32
The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
4:15
In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
Up Next
2:41
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Causa
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Papa Rellena
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
Up Next
:58
Lima: Leche De Tigre
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
1:41
The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
2:23
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass

Recommended Playlists

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 27 min

That’s So ’90s

10 videos | 29 min

When Ripples Turn Into Waves

3 videos | 11 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN