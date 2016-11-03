This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

2.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Ah, the classic Thanksgiving spread: stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and a glistening Tofurky ... wait, Tofurky?? That’s right, for many vegetarians, Tofurky has become a new holiday staple. But this turkey substitute didn’t just arrive overnight. It took vegetarian Seth Tibbott and his friend Hans years to get the recipe just right. Here’s how the Tofurky got invited to Thanksgiving dinner.
