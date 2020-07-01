How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile

2.An Ancient Practice with Peru’s Last Medicine Men
3.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
4.Finding Freedom in the Swamp
5.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
6.Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich
7.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
8.This Primeval Amphibian Has A Peppery Edge
9.This Theater Has Been Screening the Same Movie for Over 24 Years
10.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
11.Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
12.India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
13.Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
14.Why One Man Owns 2,371 Cell Phones
15.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
16.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
17.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
18.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
19.Greta Thunberg: The Teenager Leading The Fight Against Climate Change
20.The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%
21.Breaking Paddleboard Records to Fight Pollution
22.The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
23.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
24.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
25.The Man Bringing Light to Remote Kenya
Tejas Sidnal is an architect who believes people in his profession have a responsibility to rid the world of air pollution. Which is why he founded Carbon Craft Design, a startup in Mumbai, India that upcycles carbon emissions into construction materials. At a factory in Morbi, Sidnal shows us how his startup is making gorgeous, handcrafted tile out of carbon emissions. The process involves a mix of modern technology that captures carbon emissions and traditional tile-making techniques that go back 200 years.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Accenture.
