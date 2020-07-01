How an Architect Is Turning Air Pollution Into Gorgeous Tile

Tejas Sidnal is an architect who believes people in his profession have a responsibility to rid the world of air pollution. Which is why he founded Carbon Craft Design, a startup in Mumbai, India that upcycles carbon emissions into construction materials. At a factory in Morbi, Sidnal shows us how his startup is making gorgeous, handcrafted tile out of carbon emissions. The process involves a mix of modern technology that captures carbon emissions and traditional tile-making techniques that go back 200 years.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Accenture.