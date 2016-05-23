Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless

2.The Furniture Farmer | That's Amazing
In Detroit, most people who transition into a permanent home after being homeless have a 46 percent chance of returning to a shelter because they simply cannot afford furniture. That's where Humble Design comes in. The nonprofit has helped furnish homes for nearly 700 families and counting with donated furniture, an army of volunteers and an inviting sense of interior design.
