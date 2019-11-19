Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
1:24

2.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom

3.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

3.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

4.
Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
3:41

4.Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing

5.
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
3:10

5.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores

6.
Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
1:26

6.Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together

7.
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
3:08

7.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing

8.
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
3:27

8.Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing

9.
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
1:44

9.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

10.
Cows Dig Jazz
2:11

10.Cows Dig Jazz

11.
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
3:18

11.The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup

12.
The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
3:49

12.The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing

13.
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
1:29

13.Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum

14.
Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
2:10

14.Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island

15.
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
2:57

15.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards

16.
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
3:39

16.Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys

17.
Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
3:00

17.Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing

18.
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
1:17

18.The Valley of 2,000 Temples

19.
From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
1:41

19.From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park

20.
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
1:27

20.Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China

21.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

21.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

22.
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
1:25

22.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves

23.
Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
1:22

23.Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle

24.
An Underwater City for the Dead
1:09

24.An Underwater City for the Dead

25.
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
1:14

25.A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time

Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker

Beaches all around the world are littered with garbage. And 85 percent of the waste is plastic. Gomi Design has found a way to repurpose this rubbish. Co-founder Tom Meades shows us how to make a Bluetooth speaker out of 200 plastic bags.

This Great Big Story was made possible by BASF.

Tech & Science

Location

Brighton, England

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
1:24
Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
3:41
Wearable Weather | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:10
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
Up Next
1:26
Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:27
Tracking Air Pollution With the Pigeon Patrol | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Up Next
2:11
Cows Dig Jazz
Up Next
3:18
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
Up Next
3:49
The Forest Farmer | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:29
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
Up Next
2:10
Real Ghost Stories: The Curse of Doll Island
Up Next
2:57
Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Up Next
3:39
Taking on Turtle Egg Poaching With Hollywood Decoys
Up Next
3:00
Navigating Niagara Falls by Helicopter | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
Up Next
1:41
From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
1:22
Explore Crumbling Towers Hidden in Myanmar’s Jungle
Up Next
1:09
An Underwater City for the Dead
Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time

Related Stories

Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
1:34
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
Up Next
1:37
Cold War Bunker Serves as Chilling Reminder of the Past’s Future
Up Next
1:19
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
1:29
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls
Up Next
1:25
Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
1:13
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:22
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
Up Next
1:20
Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
On September 20, 2019, millions of students skipped school to urge world leaders to take action on climate change. This is the story of three of them.
Up Next
4:09
Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
Up Next
1:25
Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
1:22
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?

Recommended Playlists

Grand Scale Art

6 videos | 16 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

3 videos | 9 min

Closing the Gap

6 videos | 21 min

Behind the Counter

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN