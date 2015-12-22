The Godfather of Tween Board Games

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
3:49

2.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan

3.
The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
1:53

3.The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life

4.
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
10:58

4.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”

5.
This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
3:22

5.This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe

6.
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
2:19

6.How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

7.
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
2:36

7.Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman

8.
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
6:43

8.After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing

9.
The Future of Fashion
1:06

9.The Future of Fashion

10.
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
1:51

10.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

11.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

11.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

12.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

12.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

13.
The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
5:32

13.The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats

14.
Dancing for Freedom
2:49

14.Dancing for Freedom

15.
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
3:18

15.Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys

16.
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
10:02

16.Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease

17.
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
4:04

17.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making

18.
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
2:54

18.Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument

19.
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
5:12

19.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

20.
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
2:21

20.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years

21.
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
2:00

21.Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets

22.
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
1:15

22.Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year

23.
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
3:48

23.With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives

24.
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
4:25

24.A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

25.
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet
3:18

25.Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet

The Godfather of Tween Board Games

Mike Gray knows a bit about the tween psyche: Among his greatest games are "Mall Madness" and "Dream Phone." We caught up with Gray to get the story on the first crushes of your youth.

Location

United States

Full Map

11 Nostalgic Gifts for ’90s Kids

Kids who grew up in the ’90s raised on Nickelodeon and Saturday morning cartoons will be super excited to unwrap any of these nostalgia-inducing gifts inspired by their heroes and heroines from back in the day.

Up Next
Up Next
3:49
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
Up Next
1:53
The Dark Origins Of The Game Of Life
Up Next
10:58
How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
Up Next
3:22
This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe
Up Next
2:19
How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand
Up Next
2:36
Bringing Justice to the Streets with Bike Batman
Up Next
6:43
After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
5:32
The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom
Up Next
3:18
Training Wild Mustangs With Convict Cowboys
Up Next
10:02
Finding Music After Battling Brain Disease
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
2:21
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Up Next
3:48
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
3:18
Helping the Homeless Get Back on Their Feet

Related Stories

The Woman Who Invented Emojis
Up Next
3:30
Worth a Thousand Words
Up Next
2:38
A Love Story for the Pages
Up Next
3:54
The Inmate Teaching Finance Behind Bars
Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
2:23
The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the '80s
Up Next
2:50
Creating Exquisite Kimonos Dipped in Mud
Up Next
3:24
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
Up Next
3:20
Recording the Sounds of Extinction
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
2:36
Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
1:15
Meet the Gravedigger of the Animal Kingdom
Up Next
2:01
Walking The Runway As A Man And A Woman
Up Next
3:19
France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate
Up Next
3:50
The One-Man Record Label
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
2:04
Keeping Slot Car Racing Alive in NYC
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
1:44
This Woman Saved The Icelandic Goat
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
Up Next
1:14
Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
Up Next
5:33
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
Up Next
1:05
From Sparks and Steel: Forging Weapons With A Blademaster
Up Next
3:06
The Volunteer Heroes of Hurricane Harvey

Recommended Playlists

These Sandwiches Are Superb

14 videos | 23 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

9 videos | 27 min

Great Big Story’s Long-Format Content

4 videos | 92 min

Dave’s Producer Picks

6 videos | 23 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN