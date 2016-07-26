Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served

2.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
The United States Army has horses that are up for adoption. The retiring horses were once part of the Old Guard Caisson Platoon, where they led military funerals, pageants, memorials and parades. When the horses retire, they need a place to go, so the Caisson Adoption Project helps pair them with a perfect home. Here’s how the horse Quincy came to live with George Whitaker, a fellow retired veteran.
