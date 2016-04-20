Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant

Located just outside Bangkok is Erawan Museum, commissioned and built as a place to preserve Thai heritage and arts. To access the museum, visitors must first climb up the statue of a 250-ton, three-headed elephant. Inspired by the white elephant god in Hindu mythology, Erawan features large statues of elephants that trumpet as guests walk underneath, as well as copper pillars carved to represent Theravada Buddhism, Christianity, Mahayana Buddhism and Brahma Hinduism. Inside the belly of the elephant sits Erawan Museum and temple, serving as a beautiful tribute to Thailand’s past.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Thailand and check out the best hotels in Thailand, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Adventures

Location

Samut Prakan, Thailand

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
1:14
More Precious Than Ivory: The African Elephant
Up Next
2:30
One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
Up Next
3:44
The Snake Catchers of Bangkok
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
2:18
Thailand’s Purple Noodles Offer a Tasty Tradition
Up Next
2:57
For the Best Food in Bangkok, Try This Chef’s Home
Up Next
3:17
Thailand’s Floating Markets Serve Up a Feast on the Water
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:34
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
1:29
Death on Display: Enter the Mummy Museum
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
Up Next
3:29
Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
Up Next
3:26
Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
Up Next
1:25
Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
Up Next
1:15
Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
Up Next
1:20
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
1:35
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
2:34
A Vault Of Color: Protecting The World's Rarest Pigments
Up Next
2:20
Hipster Approved: Get Lost In This Insane Thai Psych Rock
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:19
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
Up Next
1:15
Strong, Swift, Sharp: The Powerful Golden Eagle

Recommended Playlists

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Harmony in a Glass

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN