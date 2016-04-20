Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant

Located just outside Bangkok is Erawan Museum, commissioned and built as a place to preserve Thai heritage and arts. To access the museum, visitors must first climb up the statue of a 250-ton, three-headed elephant. Inspired by the white elephant god in Hindu mythology, Erawan features large statues of elephants that trumpet as guests walk underneath, as well as copper pillars carved to represent Theravada Buddhism, Christianity, Mahayana Buddhism and Brahma Hinduism. Inside the belly of the elephant sits Erawan Museum and temple, serving as a beautiful tribute to Thailand’s past.



