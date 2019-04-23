GBSLogoWithName
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

Rusty boats and barrels dot the shore of the British Island of South Georgia. They’re relics of a whaling station known as Grytviken that ceased operation in 1966 after the whale population had been nearly depleted by hunting. Today, the remote island, which sits 1,500 miles from the foot of Argentina, is home to millions of penguins and as well as seals. What was once the scene of one of the worst wildlife massacres in history is now a space that nature itself has reclaimed.

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Adventures
Nature
Profiles

Location

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

