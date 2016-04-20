Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque

Iran’s Nasir al-Mulk, commonly known as "The Pink Mosque," is a technicolor daydream. Although the exterior showcases traditional Islamic architecture, hidden inside is an interior covered with intricate stained glass windows, creating a stunning kaleidoscopic effect each time they catch morning sunlight. The unique design and gorgeous color palette create a peaceful environment for prayer, drawing worshippers from all around the world.