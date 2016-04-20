Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Step Inside Iran’s Kaleidoscopic Mosque

Iran’s Nasir al-Mulk, commonly known as "The Pink Mosque," is a technicolor daydream. Although the exterior showcases traditional Islamic architecture, hidden inside is an interior covered with intricate stained glass windows, creating a stunning kaleidoscopic effect each time they catch morning sunlight. The unique design and gorgeous color palette create a peaceful environment for prayer, drawing worshippers from all around the world.

Location

Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
2:26
Records of the River Ganges
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
3:07
Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps
Up Next
3:02
Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
2:49
These Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands
Up Next
2:21
This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
3:54
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
1:50
Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
3:57
The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
3:20
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’

Recommended Playlists

Harmony in a Glass

2 videos | 6 min

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

branded

At Your Service

2 videos | 5 min

branded

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN