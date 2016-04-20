GBSLogoWithName
The Spanish Castle That Inspired Walt Disney

Located in central Spain, the Alcázar of Segovia is one of the country’s most visited and distinctive landmarks. Emerging from a rocky crag rising between two rivers, the castle’s nautical shape mimics the bow of a ship. Having served as a fortress, a royal palace, a state penitentiary, and, most recently, a museum and military archive, it's most famous for providing inspiration for some of Walt Disney’s most iconic films, including “Cinderella” and “Snow White.” Today, it is a protected UNESCO World Heritage site, with visitors flocking from all over the world to witness the real-life fairytale castle.

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Location

Segovia, Spain

