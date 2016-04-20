GBSLogoWithName
Dancing With Fireworks at the Burning of the Bulls

Once a year, the town of Tultepec, Mexico, turns into a wild celebration of lights, colors, explosions and revelry. Every March, the city launches the National Pyrotechnic Festival. The festival lasts nine days and culminates with the largest celebration of all, the "Burning of the Bulls." At the the event, which commemorates the feast of John of God (the patron saint of firework makers), locals build enormous bull-shaped floats out of papier mâché. The floats are completely covered with decorations and fireworks, which are then ignited during a fiery parade through the city.

Culture
Profiles
Adventures

Location

Tultepec, State of Mexico, Mexico

