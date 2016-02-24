Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Fancy a new contact sport? Unicycle football could be for you. Players toss a pigskin between each other while mounted on unicycles. Just like the NFL, teams in San Marcos, Texas, compete every Sunday, complete with halftime shows. Currently one team is undefeated: The Rolling Blackouts. Can this ragtag band of misfits take it all the way to the Stupor Bowl?