Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

2.Weaving the Silk Threads of History
3.Extreme Unicycling
4.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
6.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
7.Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog
8.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
9.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
10.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
11.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
12.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
13.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
14.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
15.The Magic of Making Machines
16.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
17.Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
18.Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth
19.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
20.Singing the Tokyo Blues
21.Guarding the Last Three Northern White Rhinos
22.The Reinvention Of Drezus
23.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
24.Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump
25.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
Fancy a new contact sport? Unicycle football could be for you. Players toss a pigskin between each other while mounted on unicycles. Just like the NFL, teams in San Marcos, Texas, compete every Sunday, complete with halftime shows. Currently one team is undefeated: The Rolling Blackouts. Can this ragtag band of misfits take it all the way to the Stupor Bowl?
Location
San Marcos, TX, U.S.A.Full Map
4 videos | 92 min
4 videos | 12 min
9 videos | 27 min
4 videos | 14 min