Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Weaving the Silk Threads of History
2.Weaving the Silk Threads of History

Extreme Unicycling
3.Extreme Unicycling

Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
4.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
5.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
6.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists

Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog
7.Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog

Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew
8.Black Voices Speak Their Truth: What They Wish You Knew

Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
9.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
10.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making

Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
11.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive

Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
12.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing

How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India
13.How a Free Ambulance Service Is Saving Lives In Rural India

Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
14.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty

The Magic of Making Machines
15.The Magic of Making Machines

In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
16.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together

Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
17.Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'

Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth
18.Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth

How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand
19.How a Buddhist Monk Turns Plastic into Robes in Thailand

Singing the Tokyo Blues
20.Singing the Tokyo Blues

Guarding the Last Three Northern White Rhinos
21.Guarding the Last Three Northern White Rhinos

The Reinvention Of Drezus
22.The Reinvention Of Drezus

The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
23.The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed

Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump
24.Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump

Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
25.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club

Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Fancy a new contact sport? Unicycle football could be for you. Players toss a pigskin between each other while mounted on unicycles. Just like the NFL, teams in San Marcos, Texas, compete every Sunday, complete with halftime shows. Currently one team is undefeated: The Rolling Blackouts. Can this ragtag band of misfits take it all the way to the Stupor Bowl?

Location

San Marcos, TX, U.S.A.

Full Map
