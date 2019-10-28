Meet the Man Behind Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees

Kane Hodder has a killer résumé full of credits, but he might be best known for playing Jason Voorhees in four of the “Friday the 13th” films. Jason is a machete-wielding murderer who ups the creep factor by wearing that freaky hockey mask. That on-screen persona might give people the wrong idea about Hodder, but in real life, he’s a total sweetheart. Hodder loves to meet his fans at horror conventions, and he visits burn patients at hospitals to lift their spirits. He understands what they are going through because he once suffered severe burns over 50 percent of his body, following a stunt that went wrong early on in his career.



This Great Big Story was made possible by GEICO.