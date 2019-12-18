After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons

2.An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
3.Running to End Homelessness in New York City
4.Surviving the Race from Hell
5.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
6.The Serious Business of Laughter Yoga
7.Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
8.Breaking Stereotypes With an Ultramarathoner
9.What It Takes to Be the World’s Fastest Marathon Runner
10.After an Injury, These Primates Will Lend a Helping Hand
11.The Man Behind the Most Grueling Footrace on Earth
12.What It Feels Like To Run A Marathon At Minus 45 Degrees
13.An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
14.Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
15.In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters
16.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
17.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
18.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
19.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
20.In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
21.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
22.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
23.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
24.A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
25.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Hannah Gavios runs using crutches. The New Yorker calls it “crutching” or “going for a crutch.” An avid runner since high school, Gavios suffered a spinal cord injury after a horrific attack in 2016 that left her partially paralyzed. Unable to imagine a life without running, Gavios learned how to run in a different way. She also became a certified yoga instructor and began studying Krav Maga. In 2019, she completed the 2019 New York City Marathon. “No matter how much you’ve lost in your life, there’s always gains,” Gavios says.
