Video
After Being Partially Paralyzed, Hannah Gavios Is Completing Marathons

Hannah Gavios runs using crutches. The New Yorker calls it “crutching” or “going for a crutch.” An avid runner since high school, Gavios suffered a spinal cord injury after a horrific attack in 2016 that left her partially paralyzed. Unable to imagine a life without running, Gavios learned how to run in a different way. She also became a certified yoga instructor and began studying Krav Maga. In 2019, she completed the 2019 New York City Marathon. “No matter how much you’ve lost in your life, there’s always gains,” Gavios says.

Profiles
Sports & Action

Location

New York City, New York

