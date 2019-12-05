C.O. Bigelow is New York City’s (and America’s) Oldest Apothecary

Walking into C.O. Bigelow is like stepping back in time. Opened in 1838, the Greenwich Village landmark is the oldest apothecary in America. Ian Ginsberg is the third-generation owner and a pharmacist. He shows us how C.O. Bigelow retains its old-fashioned charm.



