C.O. Bigelow is New York City’s (and America’s) Oldest Apothecary

Walking into C.O. Bigelow is like stepping back in time. Opened in 1838, the Greenwich Village landmark is the oldest apothecary in America. Ian Ginsberg is the third-generation owner and a pharmacist. He shows us how C.O. Bigelow retains its old-fashioned charm.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.



Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.

Location

New York City, New York

