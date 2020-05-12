Why the Vada Pav Is Mumbai’s Most Popular Sandwich

Mumbai is famous for a tasty sandwich that literally no can resist. It’s called vada pav, and it’s full of potato goodness. Imagine a ball of mashed potato deep-fried to golden perfection and served on a pillowy soft bun with a dollop of chutney. It’s the kind of comfort food you can eat for breakfast, for dinner, really any time of the day. Join us as we sample vada pav all over the city—from street stalls to a chain restaurant that has their own twist on the dish.