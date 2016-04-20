GBSLogoWithName
A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone

Vajdahunyad Castle isn’t just a castle. It’s an architectural homage to 21 different buildings, among them a church and a castle with ties to the Dracula myth. The castle was designed to celebrate the Hungarian State’s 1,000th birthday, built using wood planks and flimsy cardboard. As public adoration for the structure grew, it was eventually rebuilt with sturdier materials. Come fall in love with a Hungarian wonder.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with the Hungarian Tourism Agency.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles
Culture

Location

Budapest, Hungary

