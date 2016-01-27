One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Risk Takers
41:10

2.The Risk Takers

3.
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
3:14

3.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet

4.
How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg
4:04

4.How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg

5.
Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
2:40

5.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)

6.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

6.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

7.
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
3:26

7.The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting

8.
Sketching the Slopes: The Artist Behind Ski Trail Maps
2:29

8.Sketching the Slopes: The Artist Behind Ski Trail Maps

9.
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
2:23

9.Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper

10.
Flying Off Mountains With a Ski-Base Jumper
2:45

10.Flying Off Mountains With a Ski-Base Jumper

11.
The Best Little Person Basketball Team in the US
19:09

11.The Best Little Person Basketball Team in the US

12.
How Jamie Oliver’s TED Talk Sparked a Food Revolution in the Classroom
5:58

12.How Jamie Oliver’s TED Talk Sparked a Food Revolution in the Classroom

13.
Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels
2:35

13.Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels

14.
Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
2:41

14.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives

15.
Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’
2:10

15.Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’

16.
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
0:55

16.The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist

17.
The Accidental Invention of the Best Snack Food Ever
1:38

17.The Accidental Invention of the Best Snack Food Ever

18.
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
1:50

18.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies

19.
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
1:44

19.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House

20.
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
5:36

20.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music

21.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

21.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

22.
This Family’s a Real Circus
2:02

22.This Family’s a Real Circus

23.
How 'Puff The Magic Dragon' Came To Be
2:33

23.How 'Puff The Magic Dragon' Came To Be

24.
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
2:23

24.Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business

25.
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
3:30

25.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

One at a Time: Ski the Old-School Way

It’s so old-school at this ski mountain that snowboarding isn’t even allowed. And that’s not all — they have one of the last single-chair lifts in the country. So step into your bindings and get ready to ride through Vermont’s backcountry like it’s 1955. A film by our friends and Great Big Storytellers Jungles in Paris.

Location

Waitsfield, VT, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers
Up Next
3:14
Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
How This Action Sports Star Built His Own Prosthetic Leg
Up Next
4:04
How Paralympian Mike Schultz Built His Own Prosthetic Leg
Up Next
2:40
Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
3:26
The Wild World of Mushroom Hunting
Up Next
2:29
Sketching the Slopes: The Artist Behind Ski Trail Maps
Up Next
2:23
Flying Off Mountains With an Olympic Ski Jumper
Up Next
2:45
Flying Off Mountains With a Ski-Base Jumper
The Best Little Person Basketball Team in the US
Up Next
19:09
The Best Little Person Basketball Team in the US
Up Next
5:58
How Jamie Oliver’s TED Talk Sparked a Food Revolution in the Classroom
Up Next
2:35
Fighting Epic Traffic Jams With Two Wheels
Up Next
2:41
Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
Up Next
2:10
Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’
Up Next
0:55
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
Up Next
1:38
The Accidental Invention of the Best Snack Food Ever
Up Next
1:50
Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:33
How 'Puff The Magic Dragon' Came To Be
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them

Related Stories

Up Next
2:35
Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
1:06
#StayHomeFilmChallenge: What Story Could You Tell In 60 Seconds?
Up Next
2:34
1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
concrete, global warming, science, bp
Up Next
4:31
The Carbon-Eating Concrete That’s Reducing Emissions By 70%
Up Next
3:11
The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
1:33
Blood: It’s What’s For Dinner
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
1:19
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
Up Next
2:59
Searching for Madrid’s Secret Chinese Restaurant
Up Next
3:29
For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
The Best Street Food Finds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Up Next
4:50
The Best Street Food Finds in Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
2:07
The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
Up Next
4:08
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
Up Next
17:24
The Gnomist: A Great Big Beautiful Act of Kindness
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
Aranmula Kannadi: India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
3:11
India’s Mysterious Mirror Reflects Your Truest Image
Up Next
3:04
This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
Up Next
3:28
Meet the Voice of Winnie the Pooh … and Tigger, Too!

Recommended Playlists

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

Battle of the Bands

10 videos | 26 min

Grand Scale Art

6 videos | 16 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN