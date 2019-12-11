Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise

Tucked away in the northern region of Vietnam sits Lan Ha Bay, an isolated lagoon home to over 400 scattered islands and beaches. The area is rich in marine life, with dolphins, seals and over 200 species of fish taking residence in the waters. Among the islands is a floating fishing village, accessible only by boat. Every house within the village has its own pond, used for farming. Although it remains one of Vietnam’s lesser-visited bays, Lan Ha’s stunning scenery will leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits.



