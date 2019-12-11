Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise

2.Fishing Alongside Dolphins Off the Coast of Brazil
3.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
4.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
5.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
6.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
7.Coffee in Vietnam
8.Seoul: Fish Cakes
9.Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases
10.Simmering Soup for 45 Years
11.Sea Change: The Battle Against Poaching in Palau
12.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
13.Jellied Eels, Anyone?
14.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
15.China’s City of Canals
16.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
17.Before Sushi, There Was Funazushi
18.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
19.Harvesting the World’s Most Expensive Caviar
20.Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
21.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
22.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
23.Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
24.Up Close and Personal With Norwegian Orcas
25.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Tucked away in the northern region of Vietnam sits Lan Ha Bay, an isolated lagoon home to over 400 scattered islands and beaches. The area is rich in marine life, with dolphins, seals and over 200 species of fish taking residence in the waters. Among the islands is a floating fishing village, accessible only by boat. Every house within the village has its own pond, used for farming. Although it remains one of Vietnam’s lesser-visited bays, Lan Ha’s stunning scenery will leave a lasting impression on anyone who visits.
