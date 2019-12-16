Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany

The house where Ludwig van Beethoven was born in 1770 still stands in the center of Bonn, Germany. Today, it’s Beethoven-Haus, a museum and cultural institution celebrating the life and work of the composer and pianist. Music lovers from all over the world visit to conduct research, listen to music in the adjacent chamber musical hall and exchange ideas. Beethoven’s legacy is celebrated throughout Bonn, which is full of BTHVN history kiosks. In honor of the composer’s 250th birthday, we took a tour of Beethoven City, stopping by cultural landmarks like the Beethoven Monument.



This Great Big Story was made possible by the German National Tourist Board and BTHVN2020.