Voguing For A Cause

2.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
3.Bringing Medicine to the World’s Forgotten Corners
4.Voguing and Waacking Through Vancouver
5.Bodybuilding at 80
6.Second Chance Ink: The Tattoo Studio Covering up Messages of Hate
7.The Horse and Buggy Fruit Sellers of Baltimore
8.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
9.The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
10.Delivering Mail at the World’s Highest Post Office
11.Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
12.A Cultural Tour of Ghana
13.Bringing a Community Together Through Tacos
14.Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
15.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
16.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
17.The Swimming Sisters of Alcatraz
18.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
19.These Ancient Windmills Were Built Over 1,000 Years Ago
20.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
21.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
22.Exploring Guatemala’s Mayan Ruins
23.What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)
24.The Festival of Glowing Giants
25.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Baltimore is home to a robust ball culture (think big dance competitions). The balls have also become a home for HIV outreach, and at the center of it all is Keith Holt, a performer who also works for the Baltimore health department. He has expanded the organization's HIV education and outreach to include his community. Shake what your mama gave you, and make a difference.
