GBSLogoWithNewName
Voguing For A Cause

Baltimore is home to a robust ball culture (think big dance competitions). The balls have also become a home for HIV outreach, and at the center of it all is Keith Holt, a performer who also works for the Baltimore health department. He has expanded the organization's HIV education and outreach to include his community. Shake what your mama gave you, and make a difference.

Proud

Location

Baltimore, MD, USA

