Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog

Great Big Story
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
2.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science

This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)
3.This Dog Raises Baby Cheetahs (and Wallabies and Ocelots)

Painting Fields of Dreams
4.Painting Fields of Dreams

Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing
5.Descend Through Waterfalls with These Daring Canyoneers | That’s Amazing

Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair
6.Teaching Transracial Adoptive Parents to Care for Their Kid’s Natural Hair

The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons
7.The Never-Ending Game of Dungeons & Dragons

Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
8.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone

A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
9.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest

Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World
10.Dive Into Budapest’s Hidden Underwater World

A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
11.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding

These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
12.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable

Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
13.Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver

Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
14.Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance

China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
15.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
16.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard

It's All Love on Dog Mountain
17.It's All Love on Dog Mountain

Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
18.Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms

Making Adventure Accessible to All
19.Making Adventure Accessible to All

Decoding a Dog’s Brain
20.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
21.Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave

At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
22.At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven

The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
23.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy

Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave
24.Surfing the Amazon River’s Endless Wave

Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
25.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth

Why One Man Is Walking Around the World With His Dog

Who better to see the world with than your best friend? Especially when your best friend is a dog. Tom Turcich of New Jersey and his adorable pooch Savannah have walked over 18,000 miles through the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Chile, Italy, Turkey and dozens of other countries over the past five years. It’s been a life-changing adventure. They’ve survived hardship, and they’ve experienced the kindness of strangers along the way. And they’ve still got miles to go.

Profiles
