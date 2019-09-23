Dominican Republic: Los Haitises

The Dominican Republic is famous for its sandy beaches and beautiful resorts. But if you are an ecotourist who really wants to get away from it all, Los Haitises National Park is calling out to be explored. Nestled along the country’s northeast coast, the crown jewel of the Dominican Republic’s national parks is a mountainous marvel. An oasis full of lush rainforests and mangroves, it is home to caves covered with petroglyphs carved by the indigenous Taíno people and hundreds of bird species.



