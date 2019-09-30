A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic

2.A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
3.Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
4.Dive into This Museum Under the Waves
5.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
6.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
7.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
8.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
9.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
10.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
11.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
12.Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
13.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
14.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
15.In Iran, Making Rose Water Is a Family Tradition
16.In Peru, a 'Foggy' Solution to a Water Shortage
17.The Last of the Gondola Makers
18.Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
19.Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
20.The Lone Geologist Working to Save the Dead Sea
21.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
22.Going Deep for Clues: This Investigator Solves Crimes Underwater
23.This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
24.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
25.Exploring Dominican Republic’s Undersea Caves
To visit this museum, you’ll embark on an extraordinary dive twenty feet underwater. Sitting off the coast of the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana, this is a living museum made up of a 17th-century shipwreck surrounded by rare coral, fish and turtles. Commercial fishing and non-recreational diving are banned in the area. So this is a truly pristine oasis—a place to explore maritime history and observe the wondrous beauty of sea life.
This Great Big Story was made possible by GoDominicanRepublic.
5 videos | 11 min
10 videos | 25 min
6 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 10 min