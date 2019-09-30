GBSLogoWithName
Video
A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic

To visit this museum, you’ll embark on an extraordinary dive⁠ twenty feet underwater. Sitting off the coast of the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana, this is a living museum made up of a 17th-century shipwreck surrounded by rare coral, fish and turtles. Commercial fishing and non-recreational diving are banned in the area. So this is a truly pristine oasis—a place to explore maritime history and observe the wondrous beauty of sea life.

This Great Big Story was made possible by GoDominicanRepublic.

