Video
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple

There are 33,000 traditional temples in Thailand. But with its majestic, otherworldly exterior, Wat Rong Khun is unlike any other site of worship. From the ghoulish heads that hang from surrounding trees, to the hands that reach for you as you cross the bridge to the main temple, every part of this site is unique. While Wat Rong Khun attracts thousands of tourists from around the world, it received negative attention when it first opened because critics said it wasn’t traditional Thai art. Yet the temple continues to stand defiantly as a symbol of Thai art for a modern world.

Profiles
Culture
Adventures

Location

Pa O Don Chai, Amphoe Muang Chiang Rai Chiang Rai 57000, Thailand

On September 20, 2019, millions of students skipped school to urge world leaders to take action on climate change. This is the story of three of them.
