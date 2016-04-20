Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
1:21

2.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

3.
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
5:46

3.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima

4.
Making Adventure Accessible to All
2:56

4.Making Adventure Accessible to All

5.
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
1:35

5.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay

6.
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
1:19

6.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River

7.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

7.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

8.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

8.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

9.
Germany's Oasis for Humanity
1:12

9.Germany's Oasis for Humanity

10.
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
1:17

10.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas

11.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

11.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

12.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

12.China’s City of Canals

13.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

13.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

14.
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
1:32

14.Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

16.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

17.
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
2:21

17.The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter

18.
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
1:12

18.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau

19.
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
2:28

19.The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots

20.
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
1:08

20.Breaking Fast in Istanbul

21.
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
2:22

21.The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop

22.
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
3:53

22.How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car

23.
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
1:32

23.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods

24.
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
2:20

24.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History

25.
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
1:49

25.Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt

Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon

In the Samphran district of Thailand sits one of the country’s most spectacular Buddhist temples. Wat Samphran is a towering pink masterpiece scaling in at 80 meters high — an homage to the number of years Buddha lived. Known for the hollow dragon’s head that encircles the temple, visitors are welcome to ascend the 17-story superstructure to touch the dragon’s beard, or climb inside the belly of the beast.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Thailand and check out the best hotels in Thailand, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Adventures
Culture

Location

Khlong Mai, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
1:19
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
1:12
Germany's Oasis for Humanity
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
1:32
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
Related Stories
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:05
The Last of the French Cowboys
Up Next
2:21
Stilt Fishing in Sri Lanka
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
2:40
Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
Up Next
3:29
Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
1:34
California’s Legendary Hearst Castle
Up Next
2:19
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
Up Next
2:52
Inside the World’s First Escape Room
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:30
How Selfies Helped Protect a Threatened Species
Up Next
1:22
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
2:30
Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
Up Next
1:23
Paint the Town Peaceful
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples

Recommended Playlists

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

Closing the Gap

2 videos | 9 min

Harmony in a Glass

2 videos | 6 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN