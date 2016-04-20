Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon

2.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
In the Samphran district of Thailand sits one of the country’s most spectacular Buddhist temples. Wat Samphran is a towering pink masterpiece scaling in at 80 meters high — an homage to the number of years Buddha lived. Known for the hollow dragon’s head that encircles the temple, visitors are welcome to ascend the 17-story superstructure to touch the dragon’s beard, or climb inside the belly of the beast.
Location
Khlong Mai, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom, ThailandFull Map
