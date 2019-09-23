WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers

2.Sri Lanka’s First All-Female Surf Club
3.This Roller Derby Team Is Jamming for Indigenous Representation
4.How This Mexican Chef Is Changing Perceptions With Food
5.Out of Disaster in Houston, Love Rises, With Host Jay Shetty
6.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
7.Dancing for Freedom
8.Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
9.The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
10.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
11.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
12.Swinging Fore Gold in Nepal
13.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
14.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
15.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
16.The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution
17.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
18.The Pro Skater Shredding for Gender Equality
19.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
20.How a Golfer Lost His Sight and Became a Champion
21.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
22.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
23.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
24.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
25.This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits
At Great Big Story, we know that storytelling needs a whole range of voices. That’s why we started #WeFilm, a movement to celebrate storytellers who challenge misconceptions in filmmaking. This week, some of the creatives responsible for your favorite Great Big Stories discuss the challenges that female filmmakers face behind the lens.
This is #WeFilm, a new generation of voices. We are here to be heard. We are here to create. We are here to represent. We film.
