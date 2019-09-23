GBSLogoWithName
Video
#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers

At Great Big Story, we know that storytelling needs a whole range of voices. That’s why we started #WeFilm, a movement to celebrate storytellers who challenge misconceptions in filmmaking. This week, some of the creatives responsible for your favorite Great Big Stories discuss the challenges that female filmmakers face behind the lens.

This is #WeFilm, a new generation of voices. We are here to be heard. We are here to create. We are here to represent. We film.

