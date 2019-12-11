The Elaborate Art of Weaving Nanjing Yunjin Silk Brocade

2.A Family of Marionette Makers
It takes skill, patience and a massive loom to make Nanjing yunjin. The luxurious silk brocade dates back nearly 2,000 years in China. Designer Liu Junzheng crafts the traditional fabric with a team of artisans. They weave silk, gold, peacock feathers and other materials into intricate works of textile art. It can take years to finish a piece. But each and every one is worth the wait.
