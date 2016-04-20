GBSLogoWithName
Video
Inside the Fierce Competition of Professional Foosball

While Olympians are just warming up, we've got the inside scoop on another competitive sport: foosball. That's right, this barroom favorite isn't just for play, there's a whole world of professional players and global competitions. We caught up with the number one foosball player in the world to see what it takes to be a foosball champion.

Location

Kenner, LA, USA

