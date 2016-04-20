These Women Will Get Medieval on Your Ass

2.In Kyoto, This Master Swordsmith Pounds Iron Into Art
3.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
4.In the Ring with a Muslim Muay Thai Champion
5.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
6.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
7.Bodybuilding With One Arm and No Legs
8.After Losing His Legs, He Discovered Wheelchair Boxing
9.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
10.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
11.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
12.Channel Your Inner Knight with the Ultimate Combat Sport
13.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
14.This ‘Melanin Goddess’ is Redefining Mainstream Beauty Standards
15.A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
16.Dancing for His Life
17.Inking Her Own Story
18.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
19.The City of Swords
20.Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
21.The Ancient Practice of Body Folding Kung Fu
22.So Fly: The Impossibly Acrobatic Martial Art of Tricking
23.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
24.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
25.The First Women's Self Defense Studio in the Middle East
If this were the Middle Ages, Tanya Smith would probably be a knight. She and her posse of female fighters train in European martial arts, following lessons and techniques of master swordsmen from the 14th century and onward. When she first started practicing, Smith was one of the only women in a style of fighting largely dominated by men. Now, she and her crew are carving out their own space.
Location
United StatesFull Map
9 videos | 23 min
7 videos | 21 min
40 videos | 101 min
3 videos | 13 min