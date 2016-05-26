Quantcast
Video
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

In Japan, cartoon-like mascots are everywhere: at sporting events, shopping malls, even prisons. But how do they learn to behave like proper mascots? Enter Choko Oohira. She runs The Mascot Actor's School, one of the world's only mascot training academies. With character-driven sales netting some $16 billion dollars per year, mascots are not only big-headed, they're big business.

Profiles
Offbeat & Fun
Sports & Action

Location

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan
