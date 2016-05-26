Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

2.Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
3.Making Legal Wigs for British Courts
4.This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
5.Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
6.Budapest’s Golden Assembly
7.The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
8.In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
9.Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
10.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
11.A National Treasure Threatened : The Fiji Iguana Morphs For Survival
12.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
13.Reinventing the Bicycle Wheel
14.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
15.This Is Where Hollywood Gets Their Cars
16.True Grit: Training for Tug of War
17.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
18.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
19.Remembering Christmas 2004 With ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Sims’
20.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
21.Going to Bat for the Environment
22.Soaring Above the Clouds With the King of the Andes
23.The Clown Face Registry of the UK
24.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
25.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
In Japan, cartoon-like mascots are everywhere: at sporting events, shopping malls, even prisons. But how do they learn to behave like proper mascots? Enter Choko Oohira. She runs The Mascot Actor's School, one of the world's only mascot training academies. With character-driven sales netting some $16 billion dollars per year, mascots are not only big-headed, they're big business.
