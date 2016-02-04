GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Welcome to the Chilling Church of Bones

Just outside Prague, there's a church adorned with human bones. It's called the Sedlec Ossuary and it's filled with over 40,000 artistically arranged bones, including skulls. While that might seem morbid, the bones are of people who wanted to be buried somewhere holy, and this peaceful chapel is their final resting place.

Location

Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia

