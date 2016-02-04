Welcome to the Chilling Church of Bones

2.A Mime’s Silent Resistance
3.For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
4.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
5.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
6.The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
7.The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
8.55 Generations of Sake: One Family's Sacred Art
9.Taiwan’s Age-Old Tradition of Massaging With Knives
10.Pisco: The Spirit of Peru
11.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
12.The Legend of Falkor: Remembering Your Favorite Voice from the '80s
13.When in France, Think Small
14.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
15.Finding Home Through Ballroom
16.Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis
17.Restoring Havana’s Classic Neon Signs
18.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
19.Dances with Bulls: The Great Bison Roundup
20.The Risk Takers
21.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
22.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
23.The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
24.The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle
25.One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Gym
Just outside Prague, there's a church adorned with human bones. It's called the Sedlec Ossuary and it's filled with over 40,000 artistically arranged bones, including skulls. While that might seem morbid, the bones are of people who wanted to be buried somewhere holy, and this peaceful chapel is their final resting place.
Location
Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, CzechiaFull Map
210 videos | 668 min
8 videos | 19 min
15 videos | 45 min
5 videos | 16 min