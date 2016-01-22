GBSLogoWithName
GBSLogoWithName
Welcome to the Town of the Dead

For 75 years, Colma, Calif., has been steadily collecting bodies and it's constantly getting deader. As of 2009, the city had 1,500 living residents and 1.5 million marked graves. Seventy-three percent of Colma's land belongs to the dead with the rest occupied by people who have a great sense of humor. The town's motto: "It's Great To Be Alive In Colma."

Location

Colma, CA, USA

Full Map

THE MOST HAUNTED PLACES IN AMERICA

Whether you’re a horror fanatic or a hardened skeptic, it’s hard to resist a good fright fest—and it turns out you don’t have to go very far to find one.

