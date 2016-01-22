Welcome to the Town of the Dead

For 75 years, Colma, Calif., has been steadily collecting bodies and it's constantly getting deader. As of 2009, the city had 1,500 living residents and 1.5 million marked graves. Seventy-three percent of Colma's land belongs to the dead with the rest occupied by people who have a great sense of humor. The town's motto: "It's Great To Be Alive In Colma."