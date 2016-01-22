Welcome to the Town of the Dead

2.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
3.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
4.The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
5.‘Mad Max’ Meets Burning Man: Welcome to Wasteland Weekend
6.Love Beyond Borders: Mom and Daughter Wait Nine Years for a Hug
7.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
8.Message in the Clouds: Flying High With the First Family of Skytypers
9.Grooving With California’s Last Roller Rink Organist
10.Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
11.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
12.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
13.Meet the Godfather of the Lowrider Bicycle
14.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
15.Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
16.The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
17.All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
18.Breaking Fast in California
19.The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
20.Fighting Avalanches With World War II Cannons
21.Hanging Out With the Trapeze Artists of the Animal Kingdom
22.The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
23.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
24.This California Prison Teaches Inmates to Dive Deep
25.How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
For 75 years, Colma, Calif., has been steadily collecting bodies and it's constantly getting deader. As of 2009, the city had 1,500 living residents and 1.5 million marked graves. Seventy-three percent of Colma's land belongs to the dead with the rest occupied by people who have a great sense of humor. The town's motto: "It's Great To Be Alive In Colma."
