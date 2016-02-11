Does A Snowball in Hell Really Stand a Chance?

When something is inexplicably outlandish - ridiculously unfeasible - the idea is said to have “a snowball’s chance in hell.” But what if you could drop a snowball into a 2000-degree cauldron, and have it cheat hell on earth? Meet the people making the impossible, unimpossible.



This totally awesome great big story is a paid contribution from GE.