What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport

2.A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
3.The Fishy Origins of Ketchup
4.Seoul: Fish Cakes
5.Seoul: French Fry Corn Dog
6.The Spy With No Hands: Living Legend Jay J. Armes
7.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
8.Just Add Water | Coming December 28
9.Helping Refugees Heal Through Dance
10.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
11.Chronicling Fatherhood on YouTube
12.Summiting Mountains Without Sight
13.Getting Back on Track
14.What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master
15.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
16.Beware Of The [Lorena] Bobbit Worm!
17.Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
18.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
19.Taco, Meet Shawarma
20.An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
21.The Secret Service’s Forensic Ink-vestigators
22.High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
23.Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture
24.After Being Wrongfully Convicted, He’s Helping Others be Heard
25.Floppy Disks Are (Sort Of) Still a Thing
Anyone who has seen the July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest knows what it looks like to eat 30 hotdogs. But what does it feel like to down dozens of dogs in under 10 minutes? And how do the eaters train? Grab your napkin—competitive eater Crazy Legs Conti reveals all the messy details.
Location
United StatesFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
19 videos | 48 min
10 videos | 25 min
23 videos | 67 min