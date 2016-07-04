Quantcast
Video
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport

Anyone who has seen the July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest knows what it looks like to eat 30 hotdogs. But what does it feel like to down dozens of dogs in under 10 minutes? And how do the eaters train? Grab your napkin—competitive eater Crazy Legs Conti reveals all the messy details.

Food & Drink
Profiles
Culture

Location

United States

Full Map
