Great Big Story
Video
What It Feels Like To Sleep In An Active Volcano

Most people are told to stay away from active volcanoes, but a select group of researchers actually have to sleep in them. We caught up with volcanologist Ken Sims to find out what it feels like to make your temporary home in an uninhabitable, dangerous mountain filled with stifling heat and noxious gasses.

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
