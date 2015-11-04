Quantcast
Video
What It Feels Like To Sleep On The Side Of A Mountain

What is it like to sleep on the side of a cliff in nothing but a hanging tent and sleeping bag? Mountaineer Mark Synnott says it's like “being in the craziest tree house that you can possibly imagine."

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

