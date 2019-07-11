What It’s Like to Literally Skate on Thin Ice

People get nervous when they see Mårten Ajne ice skating. He intentionally skates on extremely thin ice. Ajne has pursued this dangerous hobby for 40 years and has skated on more than 1,800 bodies of water from Norway to North America. So why hasn’t he fallen through the ice? He uses his knowledge as a mathematician and a highly-trained ear to stay safe. Ajne can actually calculate how thick the ice is by listening to the sound it makes when he glides across it. Join us for one of the coolest math lessons ever taught.