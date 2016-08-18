Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
What It Takes to Be a Yo-Yo Master

Yo-yo tricks have come a long way since "walk the dog." Spend a few minutes with Ben Conde and you’ll see what we mean. Conde is a professional competitor in offstring yo-yo and has been practicing yo-yo tricks since he was 4 years old. See how this trick master prepares for a global competition.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

United States

